PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 24

April 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Drugstore chain Walgreens will stop selling tobacco products to customers under 21, the company announced on Tuesday, weeks after the Food and Drug Administration accused the company of repeatedly selling tobacco products to minors. nyti.ms/2VoRejP

- CBS Corp has called off the search for a new chief executive officer and extended the contract of its interim chief, Joseph Ianniello, through the end of the year, the company announced on Tuesday. nyti.ms/2VkXLMA

- The California utility PG&E Corp is asking state officials for permission to raise electricity rates to pay for safety improvements and to offset the financial risk of more frequent wildfires. nyti.ms/2Vnt8Gf

- The United States Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday that Wing, the drone-delivery unit of Alphabet Inc , had received the agency's first approval to use drones to carry and deliver packages commercially. nyti.ms/2KYKEwz (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)