PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 24

April 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. Federal Reserve will disclose the names of companies that benefit from its lending programs, it announced Thursday, a sign that the central bank is willing to provide the kind of transparency lawmakers have been urging. nyti.ms/2W7JzVF

- The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday gave resounding approval to a $484 billion coronavirus relief package to restart a depleted loan program for distressed small businesses and provide funds for hospitals and coronavirus testing, and moved to increase oversight of the sprawling federal response to the pandemic. nyti.ms/2VxSxfx

- Alphabet Inc's Google will require all advertisers across its sprawling network prove who they are and where they operate, in an effort to fight off fraudulent or misleading online advertisements, the company said in a blog post on Thursday. nyti.ms/2Y0eo0X (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)