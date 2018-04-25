PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 25

April 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Mick Mulvaney, the interim director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, told banking industry executives on Tuesday that they should press lawmakers hard to pursue their agenda, and revealed that, as a congressman, he would meet only with lobbyists if they had contributed to his campaign. nyti.ms/2qVSkmR

- Facebook Inc on Tuesday replaced its head of policy in the United States, Erin Egan, as the social network scrambles to respond to intense scrutiny from federal regulators and lawmakers. nyti.ms/2KbFw3D

- Bank regulators are on the cusp of weakening a rule put in place to prevent the nation's biggest banks from causing another financial crisis, marking the first significant attempt by policymakers to fulfill President Trump's promised regulatory rollback. nyti.ms/2vI6ehj

- President Trump signaled on Tuesday he was open to a new arrangement with European allies that would preserve the Iran nuclear agreement by expanding and extending its terms to constrain Tehran's development of missiles and other destabilizing activities in the Middle East. nyti.ms/2HOZVNF (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)