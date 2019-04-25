PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - April 25

April 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it expected to be fined up to $5 billion by the Federal Trade Commission for privacy violations, in what would be a record penalty by the agency against a technology company. nyti.ms/2VnrZON

- Occidental Petroleum unveiled an audacious $38 billion takeover bid for Anadarko Petroleum Corp on Wednesday, challenging Chevron Corp — a company four times its size — in a battle for dominance of the biggest and most productive oil field in the United States. nyti.ms/2Vn5KbJ

- Ford Motor Co has agreed to invest $500 million in Rivian, an electric-car start-up that is widely seen as a potential rival to Tesla, Ford announced on Wednesday. nyti.ms/2Vn3mlA

- The number of measles cases in the United States has risen to 695, the highest annual number recorded since the disease was declared eliminated in this country in 2000, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday. nyti.ms/2Vn4tlg (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)