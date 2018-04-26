PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - April 26

April 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- YouTube Kids, which has been criticized for inadvertently recommending disturbing videos to children, said Wednesday it would introduce several ways for parents to limit what can be watched on the popular app. nyti.ms/2FjSSXM

- ConocoPhillips won a ruling on Wednesday that says it is entitled to more than $2 billion from Venezuela's state oil company over the country's expropriation of several oil projects more than a decade ago. nyti.ms/2JuE6QB

- A 15-month legal battle over U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to impose a ban on travel to the United States from several predominantly Muslim countries reached a final stage on Wednesday at the Supreme Court, with its five-member conservative majority signaling it was ready to approve a revised version of the president's plan. nyti.ms/2qSrL1R

- As Scott Pruitt, the embattled head of the Environmental Protection Agency, prepares to testify before Congress on Thursday amid a series of spending and ethics investigations, an internal E.P.A. document indicates that he may blame his staff for many of the decisions that have put a cloud over his tenure at the agency. nyti.ms/2JrIIqA (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)