PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - April 26

April 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Uber Technologies Inc plans to set a price range for its initial public offering that would value it at as much as $90 billion, a person with knowledge of the situation said on Thursday, in a sign of caution amid a flood of highly hyped tech offerings. nyti.ms/2VvDsvG

- Morgan Stanley on Thursday agreed to pay $150 million to settle claims by the State of California that it misled investors about the risks of mortgage-backed securities sold to two state pension funds for teachers and public employees. nyti.ms/2VlFA9u

- Facebook Inc's weak privacy protections exposed the personal data of millions of users, a serious failing that the company has acknowledged but refused to fix, Canadian regulators said on Thursday. nyti.ms/2VqLbuZ

- Salad chain Sweetgreen said Thursday that it would start accepting legal tender, amid a growing backlash to "cashless" stores around the country. The move came on the heels of Amazon Go's confirmation this month that it, too, would begin taking cash. nyti.ms/2VvnzW8 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)