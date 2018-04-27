PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - April 27

April 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A recent spate of infections linked to romaine lettuce is now the largest multistate food-borne E. coli outbreak since 2006, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. nyti.ms/2HPP4TA

- Facebook Inc's chief technology officer, Mike Schroepfer, faced more than four hours of questions from a British parliamentary committee over the company's data-collection techniques, oversight of app developers, fake accounts, political advertising and links to the voter-targeting firm Cambridge Analytica. nyti.ms/2JykF9z

- Walmart is nearing a deal to acquire a majority stake in India's leading online retailer Flipkart, a bold move that would open another front in its escalating war with Amazon. nyti.ms/2KhGlrL

- The Senate easily confirmed Mike Pompeo as the United States' 70th secretary of state, elevating the current C.I.A. director and an outspoken foreign policy hawk to be the nation's top diplomat. nyti.ms/2KgIZOB (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)