PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 28

April 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Amazon.com Inc may have violated federal worker safety laws and New York State's whistle-blower protections when it fired an employee from its Staten Island warehouse who protested the company's response to the coronavirus outbreak, according to a letter the office of the New York attorney general, Letitia James, sent the company last week. nyti.ms/2VK7Im1

- Minutes after a $310 billion aid program for small companies opened for business on Monday, the online portal for submitting applications crashed. And it kept crashing all day, much to the frustration of bankers around the country who were trying — and failing — to apply on behalf of desperate clients. nyti.ms/2yQserY

- Preliminary results on treatments with sarilumab, marketed as Kevzara and made by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi SA, indicate that it does not help patients with coronavirus who are hospitalized but not using ventilators. nyti.ms/35bkrB9