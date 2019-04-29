PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 29

April 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin On Sunday said that the trade negotiations with China are in 'the final laps', as an American delegation heads to Beijing this week to try to finalize a long-awaited deal. nyti.ms/2PBs3VY

- "Avengers: Endgame" took in $1.2 billion worldwide, arriving as the number one movie in at least 54 countries. The movie collected a record-breaking $350 million in the United States and Canada, zooming past "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" (2015), which had opening-weekend sales of $248 million. nyti.ms/2PD6qom

- Uber Technologies Inc plans to say that it is O.K. for it to lose money right now because - just like Amazon.com Inc, which was unprofitable for years - it needs to burn cash to build out its business for the future. nyti.ms/2vxfq4R