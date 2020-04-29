PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - April 29

April 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Adam Aron, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc's chief executive, told Universal Studios that it would no longer book any of the its films. nyti.ms/3eXh9Gt

- Simon Property Group Inc, the biggest operator of malls in the United States, has come up with a game plan for reopening 49 shopping centers across 10 states starting on Friday. nyti.ms/2Ydp5NA

- U.S. President Donald Trump declared meat processing plants "critical infrastructure," in an effort to ensure that facilities around the country remained open as the government tried to prevent looming shortages of pork, chicken and other products as a result of the coronavirus. nyti.ms/2xZtwkH

- JetBlue Airways Corp will require passengers to wear face coverings starting next week, becoming the first major American airline to compel its customers to cover their noses and mouths since the start of the coronavirus outbreak. nyti.ms/3eYa6wZ