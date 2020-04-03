PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 3

April 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Trump administration has substantially scaled back paid leave requirements for employers that were created by a new coronavirus relief law, effectively exempting many small businesses in a move that infuriated lawmakers who had fought to expand the benefit. nyti.ms/348uRAY

- Britain's gambling authorities have ordered Caesars Entertainment to pay a record fine of $16 million for failing to prevent money laundering and for allowing people with gambling problems to lose huge amounts over repeated visits to its casinos. nyti.ms/2JwKMzI

- The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved a new test for coronavirus antibodies, the first for use in the United States. nyti.ms/39Hgipg

- As companies nationwide look for relief, the Trump Organization has talked with Deutsche Bank and a Florida county about delaying payments on some loans and other obligations. nyti.ms/343VGqe (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)