April 30, 2018 / 5:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Sprint Corp and T-Mobile US Inc said on Sunday that they had reached a deal to merge, moving to create a new telecommunications giant, and betting that regulators will finally allow the American wireless market to shrink to just three national players. (nyti.ms/2r8U0bW)

- "Avengers: Infinity War" rampaged through the weekend with $630 million worldwide, the biggest global opening of all time. (nyti.ms/2vXGrSj)

- Days before tariffs on steel and aluminum take effect, it's dawning on foreign leaders that decades of warm U.S. relations carry little weight with a president dismissive of diplomatic norms. (nyti.ms/2vZsRh6)

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

