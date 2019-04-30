PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - April 30

April 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Boeing Co's Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg sought to reassure shareholders at the company's annual meeting on Monday in Chicago, as it faces increasing financial, legal and regulatory pressure. nyti.ms/2GWjYsp

- WeWork announced on Monday that it filed confidentially in late December to go public, becoming the latest hot start-up to consider heading to the stock markets. nyti.ms/2GQFEGa

- With more and more common medications losing their ability to fight dangerous infections, and few new drugs in the pipeline, the world is facing an imminent crisis that could lead to millions of deaths, a surge in global poverty and an even wider gap between rich and poor countries, the United Nations warned in a report on Monday. nyti.ms/2GSmvDB

- U.S. President Donald Trump, his three eldest children and his private company filed a federal lawsuit on Monday against Deutsche Bank AG and Capital One, in a bid to prevent the banks from responding to congressional subpoenas. nyti.ms/2GUr80e (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)