PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 30

The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages.

- Airbus SE said that 60 of its aircraft could not be delivered in the first quarter, partly because the airlines that ordered them want to put off paying for them. nyti.ms/2WcjxAn

- Quibi, JetBlue Airways Corp and others gave away personal data from millions of customers to Alphabet Inc's Google, Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc, making it easier for them to be tracked online and targeted with ads, according to a study. nyti.ms/2W9TxFY

- Boeing Co said that it would slash about 16,000 jobs after reporting that revenue tumbled by 26 percent in the first three months of the year. nyti.ms/2Sl0rXU (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)