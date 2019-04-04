PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 4

April 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Tesla Inc delivered fewer vehicles than expected in the first quarter, the company said on Wednesday, with deliveries falling 31 percent to 63,000 vehicles from the fourth quarter of 2018. nyti.ms/2FYPUvp

- Australia passed a legislation on Thursday that threatens huge fines for social media companies and jail for their executives if they fail to rapidly remove "abhorrent violent material" from their platforms. nyti.ms/2FYiIUS

- PG&E Corp announced on Wednesday the appointment of Bill Johnson, a former head of Progress Energy and the Tennessee Valley Authority, as chief executive to improve the "safety culture and operational effectiveness" at the embattled California utility. nyti.ms/2G2srtD

- Carlos Ghosn, the former boss of Nissan Motor Co Ltd , was arrested for the fourth time on Thursday as he faces accusations of using company funds for his personal ends. nyti.ms/2FZcILO (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)