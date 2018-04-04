PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 4

April 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The White House said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump planned to deploy the National Guard to the southern border to confront what it called a growing threat of illegal immigrants, drugs and crime from Central America after the president for the third consecutive day warned about the looming dangers of unchecked immigration. nyti.ms/2Guornn

- The White House's Office of Management and Budget, headed by Mick Mulvaney, and the Treasury Department, run by Steven Mnuchin, are at odds over whether to end Treasury's traditional independence in writing tax regulations and to give the budget office more oversight of those rules. nyti.ms/2EgSARd

- The Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Tuesday named John Williams as its next president, choosing a longtime insider for what is widely regarded as one of the Fed's most influential positions. nyti.ms/2Jj1P6T

- Facebook Inc said on Tuesday that it had found and removed more than 270 accounts and pages controlled by Russia's Internet Research Agency, the so-called troll factory that became notorious for posting fraudulent and divisive material on the platform during the 2016 presidential election. nyti.ms/2EfIdwY