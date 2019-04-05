PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 5

April 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The pilots of the Ethiopian Airlines flight that crashed last month followed emergency procedures that Boeing Co insisted were sufficient, according to preliminary findings. nyti.ms/2YQ8eyw

- U.S. President Donald Trump said he planned to nominate former pizza chain executive and Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain for a seat on the Federal Reserve Board. nyti.ms/2G14u5F

- Final steps to arrive at a U.S.-China trade deal may take four weeks or longer, President Trump said. nyti.ms/2FUGNLj

- President Trump said he would nominate Jovita Carranza, the U.S. treasurer, to lead the Small Business Administration, replacing the former pro wrestling executive Linda McMahon. nyti.ms/2KaDapV (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)