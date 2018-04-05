PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - April 5

April 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- White House officials reiterated that China must stop the "unfair" trading practices that U.S. President Donald Trump believes have disadvantaged American companies and workers. nyti.ms/2qb3Ycq

- Facebook Inc said that the personal information of up to 87 million people may have been improperly shared during the 2016 election with Cambridge Analytica, a political consulting firm, a sharp increase from the company's previous estimate. nyti.ms/2IuGhDr

- Thousands of Google employees, including dozens of senior engineers, have signed a letter protesting the company's involvement in a Pentagon program that uses artificial intelligence to interpret video imagery and could be used to improve the targeting of drone strikes. nyti.ms/2q3Nq5K

- U.S. President Donald Trump has instructed his military commanders to quickly wrap up the American military operation in Syria so that he can bring troops home within a few months, senior administration officials said. He dropped his insistence on an immediate withdrawal, they said, after commanders told him they needed time to complete their mission. nyti.ms/2q54F7Q (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)