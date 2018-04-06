PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 6

April 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the United States would consider slapping an additional $100 billion in tariffs on the Chinese, escalating a potentially damaging trade dispute with Beijing. nyti.ms/2GHpP1R

- At least five Environmental Protection Agency officials were sidelined after raising concerns about the unusual spending and security demands of the agency's chief, Scott Pruitt. nyti.ms/2Eoc7iC

- Civil society groups in Myanmar on Thursday criticized Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg arguing that he mischaracterized his company's effectiveness at detecting and quashing messages encouraging violence in the country. nyti.ms/2GGdXNE

- After months of fraught negotiations and stalled talks, the Trump administration is aiming to announce a preliminary deal on the North American Free Trade Agreement this month, moving to resolve one trading conflict as a separate clash with China looms. nyti.ms/2GD2xdr