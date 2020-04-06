PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 6

April 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Private equity firm Apollo Global Management has been pressing government officials in recent weeks to expand the types of assets eligible to be offered as collateral in a Federal Reserve lending program, according to six people who have been briefed on the firm's initiative and a draft of an Apollo presentation that was reviewed by The New York Times.nyti.ms/2RbTcRu

- U.S. President Donald Trump doubled down Sunday on his push for the use of an anti-malarial drug against the coronavirus, issuing medical advice that goes well beyond scant evidence of the drug's effectiveness as well as the advice of doctors and public health experts. nyti.ms/3dWvAdh