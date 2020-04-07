PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 7

April 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A federal judge in Los Angeles has dismissed a lawsuit brought by several musicians and estates who sued the Universal Music Group over a fire that destroyed thousands of archived recordings. nyti.ms/34n7gwH

- Airbnb said on Monday that it had raised $1 billion in new funding as it grapples with devastation from the coronavirus pandemic, and as some technology start-ups take extra measures to stockpile cash during the outbreak. nyti.ms/2JLD4lC

- Small-business owners have so overwhelmed banks with requests for money - just days after the start of an emergency relief program - that Federal Reserve officials are considering easing restrictions on Wells Fargo to make it easier for it to lend. nyti.ms/2JMl6iQ

- Matthew Belloni, the editorial director of The Hollywood Reporter, has left his job after a dispute with his bosses over coverage of the entertainment industry. nyti.ms/2JH1uwm