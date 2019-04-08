PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 8

April 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Kirstjen Nielsen, the U.S. homeland security secretary, resigned on Sunday after meeting with President Donald Trump, ending a tumultuous tenure in charge of the border security agency that had made her the target of the president's criticism. nyti.ms/2TZb94g

- Chevron Corp, Occidental Petroleum Corp and BHP Group have invested in Carbon Engineering, a start-up developing technology to take carbon out of the atmosphere. nyti.ms/2G1r3WV

- Britain proposed on Monday new government powers to regulate the internet to combat the spread of violent and extremist content, false information and harmful material aimed at children. nyti.ms/2I7Buvd

- Pinterest Inc plans to set a price range for its initial public offering that will value it at below the $12 billion that private investors last pegged the company at, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. nyti.ms/2UkWt4g (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)