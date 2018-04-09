PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 9

April 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- After holding an evening conference call, Deutsche Bank's supervisory board said it would replace John Cryan, the chief executive of the bank since 2015, with Christian Sewing, a longtime insider who has been in charge of the bank's wealth management division and its branch network in Germany. nyti.ms/2Hjjefp

- A coalition of more than 20 consumer advocacy groups is expected to file a complaint with federal officials on Monday claiming that YouTube has been violating a children's privacy law. nyti.ms/2qfOlB5

- North Korea has told the United States that its leader, Kim Jong-un, is willing to discuss denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, administration officials said on Sunday, the first direct confirmation that he intends to participate in an extraordinary meeting with President Donald Trump about his nuclear program. nyti.ms/2uXtBml

- Attorney General Jeff Sessions appointed a U.S. attorney to handle document production for an inquiry into the FBI's handling of the Hillary Clinton email case. nyti.ms/2HivZGY (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)