PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - April 9

- Nissan shareholders voted on Monday to remove Carlos Ghosn from the company's board, severing one of its last ties to an executive who once was hailed as the automaker's savior. nyti.ms/2IdzRwr

- Cho Yang-ho, whose 27 years as president of Korean Air brought substantial growth to the carrier but also a dizzying series of scandals, including two corruption investigations involving him and a notorious tantrum on a flight by one of his daughters, died on Sunday in Los Angeles. He was 70. nyti.ms/2I8Juwf

- U.S. President Donald Trump moved to clear out the senior ranks of the Department of Homeland Security on Monday, a day after forcing the resignation of its secretary, Kirstjen Nielsen, as he accelerated a purge of the nation's immigration and security leadership. nyti.ms/2WXzdWZ

- The federal government wants to issue more visas for foreign workers to take temporary jobs in housekeeping, landscaping and other fields - even as U.S. President Donald Trump seeks to seal off the border with Mexico, where most of those workers come from. nyti.ms/2X1o9IB