PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 9

- Walt Disney Co on Wednesday offered an upbeat update on its newest business - Disney Plus, its Netflix-style streaming service, raking up 50 million paid subscribers worldwide, an astounding number for a product that is only five months old. nyti.ms/34o5coe

- William Lewis, the publisher of The Wall Street Journal and chief executive of its parent company, Dow Jones, said that he would leave the roles he had held since 2014. nyti.ms/2XkZOkd

- The Federal Reserve made another move to try to expand small business owners' access to emergency loans on Wednesday when it temporarily lifted a growth restriction it had imposed on Wells Fargo & Co two years ago after the bank's fake-account scandal. nyti.ms/2JSYEo2

- Alphabet Inc's Google is removing the $130 entry fee for its Stadia cloud gaming service indefinitely, the company said on Wednesday, making free high-end video games available to just about anyone with a computer during the coronavirus pandemic. nyti.ms/2JN3aEC