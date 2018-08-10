FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
August 10, 2018 / 4:49 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Tribune Media Co on Thursday said that it was ending its merger agreement with Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc , the nation's largest operator of local TV stations and a leading voice for conservative views, and would sue for breach of contract. nyti.ms/2vuKrHm

- The Trump administration's decision to impose tariffs on Canadian newsprint is hastening the demise of local newspapers across the country, forcing already-struggling publications to cut staff, reduce the number of days they print and, in at least one case, shutter entirely. nyti.ms/2MclVEd

- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, which has been dealing with slowing revenue from its signature Galaxy S9 smartphone, on Thursday unveiled the Galaxy Note9, its latest big-screen smartphone (also known as a "phablet"), even as it confronts a saturated market for the devices. nyti.ms/2KHdtrV

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.