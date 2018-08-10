PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 10

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Tribune Media Co on Thursday said that it was ending its merger agreement with Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc , the nation's largest operator of local TV stations and a leading voice for conservative views, and would sue for breach of contract. nyti.ms/2vuKrHm

- The Trump administration's decision to impose tariffs on Canadian newsprint is hastening the demise of local newspapers across the country, forcing already-struggling publications to cut staff, reduce the number of days they print and, in at least one case, shutter entirely. nyti.ms/2MclVEd

- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, which has been dealing with slowing revenue from its signature Galaxy S9 smartphone, on Thursday unveiled the Galaxy Note9, its latest big-screen smartphone (also known as a "phablet"), even as it confronts a saturated market for the devices. nyti.ms/2KHdtrV