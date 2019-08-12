PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 12

Aug 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Cathay Pacific Airways said on Saturday it had removed from flying duties a pilot who was charged with rioting in Hong Kong, and that it had fired two airport ground staff for misconduct. nyti.ms/2YJH1Ru

- Geoffrey Berman, the U.S. attorney for Manhattan, said on Saturday his office's investigation into Jeffrey Epstein and those around him would continue, despite his death. Executives at the companies with the deepest connections to Epstein expect that federal prosecutors will intensify their focus on his financial affairs. nyti.ms/2YHqs8H

- Hundreds of examples of language, ideas and ideologies from popular right-wing media platforms overlapped with the El Paso mass killer's written statement - a shared vocabulary of intolerance that stokes fears centered on immigrants of color, a New York Times review found. nyti.ms/2YJkJzp (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)