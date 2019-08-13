PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 13

Aug 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil giant Saudi Aramco is buying 20% of the petroleum-related businesses of Reliance Industries, one of India's biggest companies, Reliance announced on Monday. nyti.ms/2YHHqnv

- South Korea retaliated against Japan on Monday in a diplomatic and trade dispute between the two key American allies, deciding to remove its neighbor from its list of countries entitled to preferential treatment in trade. nyti.ms/2YEs7fg

- The luxury brands Coach and Givenchy joined Versace on Monday in apologizing to China for producing T-shirts that were regarded to have undermined the country's sovereignty. The apparel, which identified the semiautonomous regions of Hong Kong and Macau as countries, set off an angry online backlash from Chinese consumers who perceived the designs as violations of the "One China" policy. nyti.ms/2YOO4Zq

- U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday broadened his assault on the nation's immigration system, issuing a new rule targeting legal immigrants who want to remain in the United States but whose lack of financial resources are judged likely to make them a burden on taxpayers. nyti.ms/2MXY1fD (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)