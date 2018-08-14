PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 14

Aug 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- An abrupt tweet last week by Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk about the prospect of taking Tesla private was dashed off with little forethought, and had not been cleared ahead of time with the company's board, two people familiar with the chain of events said Monday. Musk issued a blog post on Monday that appeared to be aimed at quelling the uproar he had created with his initial comments. In the post, he declared that conversations with a Saudi sovereign wealth fund had left him "with no question" that such a deal could be carried out. nyti.ms/2B8YHus

- VF Corp said it planned to spin out its denim brands into a separate publicly traded business, so it can better focus on its faster-growing activewear and lifestyle clothing lines like The North Face and Vans. nyti.ms/2BfSblw (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)