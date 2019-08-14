PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 14

Aug 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday unexpectedly put off new tariffs on many Chinese goods, including cellphones, laptop computers and toys, until after the start of the Christmas shopping season, acknowledging the effect that his protracted trade war with Beijing could have on Americans. nyti.ms/2N0XzgN

- CBS Corp and Viacom Inc agreed to merge on Tuesday in a deal that will reunite a roster of once-mighty media businesses. nyti.ms/2YMHCSn

- Juul, worried about further damage to its reputation as it tries to remake its public image, has filed lawsuits and a complaint with the International Trade Commission, seeking to beat back cheaper copycat devices and pods. nyti.ms/2YOHIcn (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)