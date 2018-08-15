PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 15

Aug 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Uber Technologies Inc announced on Tuesday that they had found Uber's chief security officer Joe Sullivan's replacement: Matt Olsen, the former general counsel of the National Security Agency and director of the National Counterterrorism Center. nyti.ms/2OBs22m

- Members of Tesla Inc's board are scrambling to damage control after Elon Musk, the electric-car maker's chief executive, stirred up a public storm by announcing last week that he wanted to turn Tesla into a private company. The independent directors retained Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison to help deal with a Securities and Exchange Commission inquiry related to the announcements. nyti.ms/2nDJ44L