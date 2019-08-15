PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 15

Aug 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Joseph Tsai, co-founder of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd , the Chinese internet giant, is closing in on a record-breaking $2.35 billion deal to gain sole ownership of the Nets. (nyti.ms/2YPo13Z)

- Two television advertisements have been banned in Britain, from the local branches of Volkswagen and the food giant Mondelez International Inc, under new rules against harmful gender stereotypes, the country's advertising authority said on Wednesday, the first such action since the regulations came into force last month. (nyti.ms/2N2VQYs)

- WeWork, a real estate firm that leases shared office space, officially set in motion the process of becoming a publicly traded company by filing a financial prospectus with regulators on Wednesday. (nyti.ms/2YWfwEF) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)