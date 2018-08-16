PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Aug 16

Aug 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Federal securities regulators have served Tesla Inc with a subpoena, according to a person familiar with the investigation, increasing pressure on the electric car company as it deals with the fallout from several recent actions by its chief executive Elon Musk. nyti.ms/2vNlNBI

- Just over a year after Travis Kalanick was ousted as Chief Executive of Uber Technologies Inc, the ride-hailing company released new financial results that showed continued growth and narrowing losses as it advances toward an initial public offering. On Wednesday, Uber posted a loss of $891 million for the second quarter, compared with a loss of more than $1 billion during the same period a year earlier. nyti.ms/2vOoenz

- Twitter Inc on Tuesday suspended the account of the far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for a week after he tweeted a link to a video calling for supporters to get their "battle rifles" ready against media and others, in a violation of the company's rules against inciting violence. The social media company followed up on Wednesday by also suspending the account for Infowars, the media website founded by Jones, for posting the same video. nyti.ms/2vJVI6M