PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug. 16

- In his most extensive comments on the months of unrest in Hong Kong, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that China should "humanely" settle the situation before a trade deal is reached. His comments, delivered on Twitter, for the first time tied the fate of pro-democracy protesters to a trade deal with China, a top administration priority. nyti.ms/2YPDhxX

- The New York state attorney general has begun issuing subpoenas to 33 financial institutions and investment advisers with ties to the Sackler family, part of an aggressive effort to track billions of dollars that prosecutors claim the family siphoned out of Purdue Pharma to hide profits gained from the company's opioid painkillers, according to court documents. nyti.ms/2N67C4j

- The Labor Department proposed on Wednesday a rule that would allow more federal contractors to base employment decisions on religion, a move that rights advocates said could be used to discriminate against workers for all manner of reasons. nyti.ms/2N3Gh2u