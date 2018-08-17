FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 17, 2018 / 4:46 AM / Updated 5 minutes ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Hundreds of employees of Alphabet Inc's Google unit, upset at the company's decision to secretly build a censored version of its search engine for China, have signed a letter demanding more transparency to understand the ethical consequences of their work. nyti.ms/2nIH62X

- Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk has said he saw the tweet about "taking Tesla Private" as an attempt at transparency. He also acknowledged on Thursday that no one had seen or reviewed his tweet before he posted it. In a tweet on Aug. 7 Musk said he was considering taking Tesla private at $420. nyti.ms/2Mtclx2 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
