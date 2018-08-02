PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Aug 2

Aug 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Donald Trump escalated his trade war with China on Wednesday, ordering his administration to consider more than doubling proposed tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25 percent from 10 percent, as talks between Washington and Beijing remain at a standstill. nyti.ms/2Kl5wbB

- Facebook Inc's chief security officer Alex Stamos will exit the social network this month as said that he planned to join Stanford University in September. nyti.ms/2LNk9du

- Alphabet Inc's Google is working on a censored search engine for China that will filter websites and search terms that are blacklisted by the Chinese government, according to two people with knowledge of the plans. nyti.ms/2LXwYRM