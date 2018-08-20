FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 20, 2018

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Aug 20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Tesla Inc has undertaken drastic measures as it seeks profitability, cutting costs and even erecting a tent-covered third assembly line at its manufacturing plant. The company is under pressure from Wall Street to make good on its promise that it will turn a profit in the third quarter and has been plagued by Model 3 manufacturing issues. nyti.ms/2nR85JT

- U.S. Federal authorities investigating whether President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, committed bank and tax fraud have zeroed in on well over $20 million in loans obtained by taxi businesses that he and his family own. nyti.ms/2nSp8v2 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
