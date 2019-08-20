Regulatory News - Americas
August 20, 2019

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Aug 20

2 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc on Monday removed China-linked accounts which acted in a coordinated fashion to amplify messages and images that portrayed Hong Kong's protesters as violent. nyti.ms/30j58mV

- The state attorneys general in more than a dozen states are preparing to begin an antitrust investigation of the tech giants, according to two people briefed on the discussions, increasing pressure on the companies. nyti.ms/30iA5aX

- The United States will allow American companies to continue doing business with Huawei Technologies Co Ltd , the Chinese telecommunications giant, for an additional 90 days, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Monday. nyti.ms/2Z8YJNO

- White House officials have begun preparing options to help bolster the American economy and prevent it from falling into a recession, including mulling a potential payroll tax cut and a possible reversal of some of President Trump's tariffs, according to people familiar with the discussions. nyti.ms/2ZnTYjG (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

