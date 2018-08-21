FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 21, 2018

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 21

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- ConocoPhillips said on Monday that Venezuela state oil company PDVSA had agreed to a $2 billion judgment handed down by an International Chamber of Commerce tribunal that arbitrated a dispute between the two companies. nyti.ms/2MDs1h9

- PepsiCo Inc said on Monday that it planned to buy SodaStream International Ltd, the popular maker of home-carbonation machines, for $3.2 billion, as the beverage giant extends its bet on products that are not sugary sodas. nyti.ms/2MLSGbX (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
