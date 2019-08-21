PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 21

Aug 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he was considering giving investors a big tax cut that would primarily benefit the rich, and that he believed he could do it without approval from Congress. nyti.ms/30xjQGM

- Facebook Inc introduced a new tool that lets people better see and control the information that the company has gathered about their browsing habits outside the social network. nyti.ms/2Zi3GUq

- Walmart Inc on Tuesday sued Tesla Inc alleging breach of contract, contending that at least seven rooftop fires at the retailer's stores between 2012 and 2018 were a result of problems with solar panels installed by the company. nyti.ms/30xmFYo (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)