PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Aug 22

Aug 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Facebook Inc said on Tuesday it had identified multiple new influence campaigns that were aimed at misleading people around the world, with the company finding and removing 652 fake accounts, pages and groups that were trying to sow misinformation. nyti.ms/2N7t329

- Ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday that it had hired Nelson Chai to be its new chief financial officer. The CFO position had been vacant since Brent Callinicos departed Uber in 2015. nyti.ms/2N3ppGm

- The Trump administration has hailed its overhaul of federal pollution restrictions on coal-burning power plants as creating new jobs, eliminating burdensome government regulations and ending what President Donald Trump has long described as a "war on coal." The administration's own analysis, however, revealed on Tuesday that the new rules could also lead to as many as 1,400 premature deaths annually by 2030. nyti.ms/2N8zp1h

- Microsoft Corp said on Tuesday it had seized fake websites linked to a Russian military intelligence unit, meant to trick people into thinking they were sites for Republican-leaning think tanks that have criticized President Vladimir Putin of Russia. nyti.ms/2N7sHsf (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)