August 22, 2019 / 5:56 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 22

1 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The U.S. budget deficit will widen to $1 trillion for the 2020 fiscal year, the Congressional Budget Office said in updated forecasts released on Wednesday. nyti.ms/2ZodYlS

- The U.S. Federal Reserve officials were sharply divided when they voted to cut interest rates for the first time in a decade in late July, newly released minutes from their meeting show. nyti.ms/30saYm6

- Employers added half-a-million fewer jobs in 2018 and early 2019 than previously reported, the U.S. Labor Department said Wednesday. nyti.ms/2ZkfTYF (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

