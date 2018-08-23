PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Aug 23

Aug 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. Federal Reserve officials are poised to continue gradually raising interest rates but are monitoring for signs of widespread economic fallout from President Donald Trump's trade policies, according to minutes from the most recent Fed meeting released on Wednesday. nyti.ms/2N8YAAA

- Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil company Saudi Aramco has suspended its plans to go public, a decision that puts on hold what would have been by far the biggest initial offering on record — or perhaps signals its cancellation. The company and its advisers are instead focusing on buying a stake in Sabic, a huge Saudi chemical producer. nyti.ms/2NaVzjp

- The U.S. Education Department is considering whether to allow states to use federal funding to purchase guns for educators. As recently as March, Congress passed a school safety bill that allocated $50 million a year to local school districts, but expressly prohibited the use of the money for firearms. nyti.ms/2N7Rg8w (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)