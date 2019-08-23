PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 23

Market News
Aug 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Online retailer Overstock.com Chief Executive Patrick Byrne resigned on Thursday saying his continued presence was complicating the company's business relationships. nyti.ms/2Zvf7sg

- YouTube said on Thursday that it had disabled 210 channels that had uploaded videos about the protests in Hong Kong which worked in a coordinated fashion to spread disinformation. nyti.ms/2Zjmoet

- Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has postponed plans to list its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as protests continue to rock the Asian financial capital. nyti.ms/30tdEzJ

- A dozen phone companies joined a pact with 51 attorneys general and agreed on Thursday to adopt new call-blocking technology and other measures to help regulators track down swindlers. nyti.ms/30sJfl8 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

