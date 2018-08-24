PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Aug 24

Aug 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The U.S. Treasury Department moved on Thursday to block states from circumventing new federal limits on state and local tax deductions. A proposed Treasury Department rule, certain to face legal challenges from several states, would limit the type of charitable contributions that Americans are allowed to deduct on their federal taxes. nyti.ms/2MM5nU4

- A restart of trade talks between the United States and China ended on Thursday with little sign of progress as Washington moved ahead with additional tariffs and President Trump met with legislators to discuss a new law aimed at curbing Chinese investment. nyti.ms/2MORRyO

- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said it would rehear dozens of cases recently brought before its in-house judges, in response to the Supreme Court's ruling that the judges had not been properly appointed. nyti.ms/2MGvUCf

- Federal prosecutors reached an immunity deal with David Pecker, the chief executive of the company that publishes the National Enquirer and a key witness in their months-long investigation into payments during the 2016 campaign to two women who said they had affairs with Donald Trump. nyti.ms/2MTMz5r