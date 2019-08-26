PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Aug 26

Aug 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Trump International Hotel and Tower is considering a proposal that would change the signage so that the Trump name is no longer directly associated with the private residences. nyti.ms/2ZAPDtz

- British Airways told scores of customers on Friday that their flights in September had been canceled because of a planned strike by pilots, only to later clarify that the email was an error. nyti.ms/30uirkt

- A loose network of conservative operatives allied with the White House is pursuing to discredit news organizations deemed hostile to U.S. President Donald Trump by publicizing damaging information about journalists. nyti.ms/30BgMtk (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)