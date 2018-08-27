PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 27

Aug 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- China's popular ride-sharing service Didi Chuxing fired two senior executives and suspended a car-pooling service after the second killing of a female passenger in three months. nyti.ms/2PKw4XU

- Russia is conducting an experiment with nuclear power, along the shore of Kola Bay in the far northwest of the country, to unveil a floating nuclear power plant. nyti.ms/2No7k5V

- In a May memo to U.S. President Trump, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis implored him to create a national strategy for artificial intelligence and Mattis had argued that the United States was not keeping pace with the ambitious plans of China and other countries. nyti.ms/2BLFpLS (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)