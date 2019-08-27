Company News
August 27, 2019 / 5:46 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Aug 27

1 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A judge in Oklahoma on Monday ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay the state $572 million for its role in playing down the opioids dangers and overselling the benefits of it. nyti.ms/30yntwi

- Former chairman and chief executive of Volkswagen AG Ferdinand Piëch, aged 82, died on Sunday in Rosenheim, a city in Bavaria. nyti.ms/30FnZc6

- Contract chipmaker Globalfoundries filed a series of suits accusing the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co of infringing company's 16 patents covering processes used in manufacturing computer chips. nyti.ms/2ZybiCk (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below