PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Aug 28

Aug 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages.

- Uber is receiving a new $500 million investment from Toyota Motor Corp, which would value the company at $72 billion, to provide its self-driving technology to a fleet of Toyota minivans which may be operated by the Japanese automaker or a third party. nyti.ms/2wp5FWE

- The internal investigator for the Federal Communications Commission has found that the agency's chairman, Ajit Pai, did not give preferential treatment to Sinclair Broadcast Group in the company's effort to merge with Tribune Media Co . nyti.ms/2wi4WHy

- U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States and Mexico had reached an accord to revise key portions of the North American Free Trade Agreement and would finalize it within days, suggesting he was ready to jettison Canada from the trilateral trade pact if the country did not get on board quickly.